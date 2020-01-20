Toxic ooze in Metro Detroit: Soil testing results, brown ooze discovery, timeline of investigation

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – New test results are expected soon in the toxic ooze investigation as officials work to figure out why more wasn’t done sooner to spot Gary Sayers and his chemical chaos.

Local 4 Consumer Investigator Hank Winchester has learned about new developments in the investigation.

This week, we will learn the results of soil testing from locations tied to Sayers in Sanilac and Detroit.

On Thursday, Detroit’s case against Sayers will move forward. We expect more information about the current condition of the property.

In February, a town hall will be held to give people living and working nearby updates on the ongoing situation, and in about 6-8 weeks, the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality and the Environmental Protection Agency will develop a sampling plan to continue to monitor levels at Bear Creek.

This is happening as the EPA puts together a plan for addressing contaminants long-term.

On Friday, a new ooze discovery -- brown ooze -- was made in Detroit, and crews at the scene are taking samples. City officials are taking the lead on the investigation and will begin working with EGLE and the EPA to make sure the site is safe and secure.

Investigators are also taking a close look at the timeline over the last 30 years. Sayers first hit the radar in 1990. During the last 30 years, he’s had lots of contact with a number of different agencies, but things took a turn in December when the toxic substance was discovered leaking onto I-696 in Madison Heights.

Now, as we wait for test results, investigators must also look at why the problem wasn’t handled properly years ago.

