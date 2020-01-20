Who or what should we feature for Black History Month?
Black History Month returns this February.
Last year, we were delighted to feature some amazing people including Robin Terry of Motown Museum and the wonderful Thornetta Davis.
- FULL INTERVIEW: Robin Terry of Motown Museum discusses black history
- FULL INTERVIEW: Thornetta Davis discusses what black history means to her
- Check out more at our Black History Month section.
This year, we are asking that you help us find more amazing local people or places to feature. Please let us know:
