Who or what should we feature for Black History Month?

Tags: Black History Month, Black History, Local 4 News Today
Black History Month returns this February.

Last year, we were delighted to feature some amazing people including Robin Terry of Motown Museum and the wonderful Thornetta Davis.

This year, we are asking that you help us find more amazing local people or places to feature. Please let us know:

