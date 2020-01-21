Lake Shore High School students make ‘kangaroo pouches’ to help animals injured in Australia wildfires

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – Students from Lake Shore High School in St. Clair Shores are pitching in to help animals injured in the devastating wildfires in Australia.

They’re doing their part to help the animals and it’s more than just a donation. The interior design class at the school has been turned into a sewing shop, they’re making wildlife pouches.

The wildlife pouches are for the Animal Rescue Craft Guild. The pouches will be used to swaddle orphaned and displaced animals like koalas, kangaroo joeys, bats, and sugar gliders that have been injured in the wildfires. The class has been making them for the past two and a half weeks.

The class goal was to make 50 pouches, but they've made well over 100. The class will be sending the pouches to California tomorrow after washing them. The pouches will then be delivered on a private plane to Australia. The plane is from a private company that did not want to be identified.

Lake Shore High School’s foreign language department is also collecting donations to help with the wildfires in Australia.

Watch the video above for the full report.