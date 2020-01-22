A new chapter? Detroit’s Atwater Brewery sold to Molson Coors

DETROIT – Despite its sale to Molson Coors, not much is expected to change at Atwater Brewery in Detroit.

Atwater was sold to Tenth and Black Beer Company, the craft division of Molson Coors. The transaction is expected to be completed in the next couple of months.

Owner Mark Reith said he will remain with the company as it moves toward a new chapter and reaches new beer drinkers.

Atwater Brewery was founded in 1997. The Detroit taproom shut down for five years during the city’s bankruptcy, but is now open, along with taprooms in Grosse Pointe Park and Grand Rapids.

The expectation is that if Atwater does change, it will be for the better, with the possibility of new taprooms and brews.

“To persevere through those times, and to now come out of it profitable, making great products, having customers that really enjoy our brand," Reith said. "And now really moving it to the next level and giving our Detroit-made beer into more craft drinkers’ hands.