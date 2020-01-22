Dakkota automotive supply plant expected to bring 400 new jobs to Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A new automotive supplier plant will bring about 400 jobs to Detroit’s east side.

The Dakkota Integrated Systems plant will be built on the old Kettering High School site. The school at I-94 and Van Dyke Avenue closed seven years ago due to declining enrollment.

Suspension assemblies and instrument panels will be made at the site for Fiat-Chrysler’s production of the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Jeep Grand Wagoneer, which will both be locally built. Detroit was chosen over sites in Ohio and Canada.

"We are excited to bring manufacturing jobs to the east side of Detroit. Our mission is to create high quality jobs and develop top talent, while exceeding our customers’ expectations and helping them win the marketplace. We are proud to support FCA, help a Detroit neighborhood thrive, and showcase world-class quality auto parts built by hardworking Detroiters,” said Andra Rush, Dakkota CEO and president.

The 300,000 square-foot manufacturing facility is expected to be about a $45 million investment. The project has been awarded a $1.5 million Michigan Business Development Program grant. It has also been approved as a Next Michigan Business within the boundaries of the Detroit Next Michigan Development Corporation Renaissance Zone for a period of 15 years estimated to be worth $3.5 million.

Construction has already started at the site.

Pre-qualified Detroit residents will have the first shot at jobs at the new plant. For information about jobs with Dakkota Integrated Systems, click here.