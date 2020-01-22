Detroit casinos report record-setting revenue in 2019

DETROIT – Detroit’s three casinos set a record for adjusted gross revenue last year, earning $1.454 billion.

According to the state, that amount tops the record $1.444 billion set in 2018.

MGM Grand Detroit and MotorCity Casino both had the highest yearly adjusted gross revenues since they opened in 1999. MGM Grand had a revenue of $623.5 million last year, and MotorCity had a revenue of $493.6 million.

MGM Grand accounted for 43 percent of the total revenue Detroit casinos earned in 2019, while MotorCity brought in 34 percent and the rest, 23 percent, came from Greektown.

The casinos paid $117.8 million in gaming taxes in 2019, the state said.