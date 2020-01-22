Good Samaritan finds $27k on the ground, returns it to Wayne Westland Federal Credit Union

WESTLAND, Mich. – An armored security guard left $27,000 outside an ATM at a Westland Federal Credit Union location.

Video shows the moment a good Samaritan came across the money and decides to return all the cash. George Condash went out of his way to do the right thing and return the money to its rightful owner.

The video shows the plastic box being left in the middle of the street and it also shows Condash stopping his vehicle to see what had been left on the side of the drive-thru.

“I drove right around here and it was sitting about right here,” Condash said. “Well, first, I just thought it was trash. For some reason it hit me that, ‘Why don’t I just pick this up so no one else has to swerve around it?'"

Without any hesitation at all Condash made the decision to take the cassette full of cash back inside, but not before noticing a large amount.

“I picked it up and noticed a tag that said it was $40,000,” he said. “I said, ‘Is there a reward for $40,000?’ And I put it on their counter and they just looked dumbfounded."

In the end there was only $27,000 inside.

“It’s not mine and any honest person, I would hope, would take it back in,” Condash said.

The credit union was able to give Condash a small token of appreciation for what he did.