Man accused of reckless, drunken driving in crash that killed couple in Lapeer County, police say

MAYFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man has been charged with drunken and reckless driving nearly five months after after a couple was killed when a SUV swerved across the center line of a road and struck a motorcycle in Lapeer County, according to authorities.

Couple killed

Brian Stamp, 53, and Rhonda McHaffy, 51, both of Marlette, were riding a motorcycle at 3:41 p.m. Aug. 25 on M-24 north of Mayfield Road in Mayfield Township, police said.

A 2005 GMC Envoy had been heading north on M-24, police said. Witnesses told deputies the Envoy had been moving erratically before the crash.

The scene of a fatal crash on Aug. 25, 2019, in Lapeer County. (WDIV)

The Envoy crossed the center line into the southbound lane just north of Mayfield Road and struck a 2012 Harley Davidson, according to authorities.

The collision was considered head-on, and both Stamp and McHaffy were ejected, officials said. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Stamp and McHaffy were dating. They were both wearing helmets at the time of the crash, according to officials.

Driver charged

Michael Burns, 45, of Davison, was taken to McLaren Hospital in Lapeer after the crash with non-life-threatening injuries, according to medical officials.

Nobody else was in the Envoy, police said.

Michael Burns (WDIV)

Burns surrendered Jan. 11 at the Lapeer County Jail, police said. He was arraigned at 71-A District Court in Lapeer and released on bond, officials said.

Burns is facing six felony charges, including operating while intoxicated causing death and reckless driving causing death.

He is scheduled to return to court later this week.