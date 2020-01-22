Michigan veteran’s Purple Heart medal found on side of road to be returned to family

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. – A Purple Heart medal that was found on the side of the road in Marine City will be returned to the family of a World War II veteran.

William Upton served in the United States Army Air Forces during WWII. The Purple Heart, other medals, ribbons and military memorabilia were discovered in a box.

Upton’s family was found when the medal was posted on Facebook by the St. Clair County Department of Veterans Affairs.

Upton died in 1993. His family will be picking up the items.