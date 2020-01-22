Police: Robbery turns into shootout in Warren

WARREN, Mich. – Police are investigating a robbery that turned into a shootout early Wednesday morning.

It happened on Sherman Road near Mullin.

Police said a robbery took place and it turned into a shootout with at least one person being injured. That person was taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown.

Investigators said they are not looking for any suspects at this time.

It’s unclear if the suspected robber or victim was injured in the shooting.

