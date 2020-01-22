Sheet of ice flies off semi truck, crashes through front of school bus in Shelby Township

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A sheet of ice flew off the top of a semi truck and crashed through the windshield of a school bus Tuesday in Shelby Township.

The bus had just left Malow Junior High School and was full of students when the ice hit it on 25 Mile Road near Van Dyke.

“I heard the bus driver scream,” said Sebastian Strzelczyk, a seventh grade student who was sitting behind the bus driver. “I look up and the entire glass was broken.”

The bus driver was badly injured, but still managed to pull off to the side of the road. Students called 911 and rushed to help.

“I think it’s indicative of the type of people we have here. The bus driver’s first concern was to pull the bus over and make sure the kids were safe,” said Tim McAvoy, with Utica Public Schools.

The driver and a student who was hit by glass were taken to a hospital.

“Make sure you car is clean before you put it on the road. You don’t want to endanger anyone,” McAvoy said. “The fact this happened to a busload of kids should send an important message.”