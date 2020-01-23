Bell’s Brewery reveals black IPA version of Two Hearted Ale
Black Hearted will be available at Cafe, General Store
COMSTOCK, Mich. – Michigan-based Bell’s Brewery revealed a new version of its popular Two Hearted Ale -- Black Hearted.
Few details were shared about the brew, which is a black India pale ale. More details are expected soon.
Bell’s did say that the limited availability beer will only be available at the Eccentric Cafe and General Store in Kalamazoo.
Two Hearted Ale is consistently named one of the best beers in the country. Bell’s has recently released several versions of the beer, including a double American IPA and a light brew.
