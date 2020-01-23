Cases of gastrointestinal illness reported at Fox Run Senior Living Community in Novi

NOVI, Mich. – Fox Run Senior Living Community has released a statement regarding the recent cases of gastrointestinal illness on campus.

The regional manager of communications, Courtney Benhoff, said there have been cases of a norovirus-like illness and that the community is taking precautions.

They said they are working with the health department and temporarily limiting group activities and modifying dining services.

Benhoff released the following statement:

“Fox Run’s highest priority is the welfare of those who live and work on campus. In keeping with this commitment, the community has acted with an abundance of caution in response to recent cases of a gastrointestinal (Norovirus-like) illness on campus; including working closely with the health department and temporarily limiting group activities and modifying dining services. We remain vigilant in our response and will continue to take every preventive measure needed in response to this situation.”