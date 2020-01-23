Detroit man’s body discovered bound, gagged in metal cabinet days after he went missing

DETROIT – A Detroit man’s body was discovered bound and gagged in a metal cabinet days after he went missing, police said.

Detroit police did a welfare check at 11:27 a.m. Tuesday in the 7440 Pilgrim Street on the city’s west side. They were checking on Albert R. Wright, 85, who hadn’t been seen in several days, according to authorities.

There was no answer at the door, so police called firefighters to help them get inside. Wright’s body was found in a metal cabinet, police said. Wright had been bound and gagged, and his body had head trauma, officials said.

Carlos A. Terry, 38, of Detroit, was located inside the home and taken into custody.

Police said Terry stole personal items from Wright and then killed him.

Terry is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree felony murder. He is expected to be arraigned Thursday afternoon at 36th District Court.