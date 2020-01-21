Man in custody after Detroit police find 85-year-old dead during welfare check

DETROIT – A 38-year-old man is in custody after an 85-year-old man was found dead in a Detroit house Tuesday.

Police said they were called about 11:20 a.m. to the 7400 block of Pilgrim Street for a welfare check on the 85-year-old man.

Officers went into the home and found the man dead in the basement.

Police said the 38-year-old man was at the home and was arrested.

A homicide investigation is underway. The Medical Examiners Office will determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Homicide unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.