Detroit police: Young children removed from camper found in ‘horrific state’

Editor's note: This story originally reported, per police, that at 6-year-old boy was found zip-tied inside the camper. That was not true, police said the next day.

DETROIT – A welfare check Wednesday on Detroit’s east side led police to remove children from a camper that was found in a “horrific state.”

Police originally said they found a 6-year-old boy bound by zip ties in the camper outside of a home on Berkshire Street south of I-94. It belongs to the son of the homeowner next door. However, on Thursday police said the child was not bound and that was mistaken information given out at the scene.

A 2- and 4-year-old were also in the camper, which police say was in a horrific state.

Two people believed to be the children’s parents were taken into custody.

The children are at Children’s Hospital for an evaluation. They are currently in the custody of Children and Family Services, where they are doing OK, police said.

A man at the scene who said he is the children’s uncle claimed the abuse allegations are untrue.

“Man, those kids were well taken care of. Those are my brother’s kids,” said the man, who identified himself as Yung Wecz. “For you to just come by with no reason at all and snatch some kids out, and make it seem like we’re doing something wrong -- it just doesn’t make any sense to me.”

Police also found a gun in the camper.

“You cannot get mad at us because of the simple fact that we have weapons to protect our children,” Wecz said. “It’s the United States. We’re in Detroit. Everybody has guns. We’re are entitled to our rights. We have amendments. We have a right to bear arms."