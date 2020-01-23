Fowlerville mini mart worker steals $120K in lottery tickets, deletes camera footage, officials say

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. – A Fowlerville mini mart worker is accused of stealing more than $120,000 worth of lottery tickets from the store and then deleting the camera footage to cover his tracks, officials said.

The owner of Buddy’s Mini Mart called police and said he was missing about $120,000 in lottery sales, according to authorities said.

Police tracked the stolen tickets to a woman who has not been charged. They said multiple tickets had been cashed at Kroger stores in Howell and Brighton.

Authorities said the woman’s boyfriend, Christopher Vincent Bandy, was an employee at the store at the time when the tickets were stolen.

Surveillance footage showed Bandy walking into the store and deleting camera footage each time he took packs of lottery tickets, according to officials.

Bandy was arraigned Jan. 14 on one count of embezzlement of $100,000 or more.

He has previous convictions for home invasion, car theft and manufacturing/possessing a pipe bomb. He is currently on federal probation, officials said.

Bandy faces up to 20 years in prison, if convicted.

He is being held at the Livingston County Jail in lieu of $250,000. A preliminary examination is scheduled for Tuesday.