HUD grants $25 million to help ‘reduce homelessness’ in Detroit

DETROIT – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Thursday that it is awarding $73.4 million to Michigan to support 274 programs serving individuals experiencing homelessness.

That includes $25 million for programs in the city of Detroit.

“A safe, affordable place to call home is key when creating a path toward opportunity and self-sufficiency,” reads a statement from HUD Secretary Carson. “The grants awarded today help our partners on the ground to reduce homelessness in their communities and help our most vulnerable neighbors."

“HUD has been a great partner in our community-wide efforts to better serve our homeless population and provide more pathways out of homelessness" Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said. “I am deeply appreciative to Administrator Galvan and the HUD staff for this funding and confidence in our ability to put it to effective use.”

Last year, HUD announced about $10 million would go to Detroit to help rid homes of lead.