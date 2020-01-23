Vape cartridges from Plan B Wellness in Detroit recalled for high levels of Vitamin E Acetate

DETROIT – Michigan’s Marijuana Regulatory Agency has recalled more vape cartridges after testing revealed they have high levels of Vitamin E Acetate, according to the MRA

The affected vape cartridges will have a label that indicates the license number of the marijuana facility and the METRC number assigned to the product in the statewide monitoring system.

The recall affects vape cartridges sold from Plan B Wellness. The store is located at 20101 8 Mile RD, Detroit, MI 48219. The cartridges were sold from Oct. 3, 2019 through Nov. 22, 2019 and on Jan. 16 of this year.

METRC # 1A405010000426A000000015 Savage Stick 1G Concentrate

METRC # 1A405010000426A000000743 1g-Savage-Blackberry Kush Cartridge

METRC # 1A405010000426A000000744 1g-Savage-GG#4 Cartridge

METRC # 1A405010000426A000000746 1g- Savage-Runtz Cartridge

People who have the affected products should return them to Plan B Wellness to be disposed. Plan B Wellness has to notify patients and caregivers that purhcased the products about the recall.

Patients who have experienced symptoms should talk to a doctor and report any product recations to the MRA via email: MRA-Enforcement@michigan.gov or via phone at 517-284-8599.

