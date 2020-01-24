Michigan Lottery: Wayne County mans wins $2M on scratch off he bought on lunch break

LANSING, Mich. – A Wayne County man filled his belly and his bank account during a lucky lunch break when he won $2 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Diamond Dazzler instant game.

“I was on my lunch break, and I grabbed a Diamond Dazzler ticket to scratch while I ate,” said the player, who chose to remain anonymous. “The ticket caught my eye because it’s my favorite color.”

The 53-year-old player bought the winning ticket at the Athens Grocery Store, located at 579 Monroe Street in Detroit.

“I casually scratched it off while I ate lunch with my coworker,” said the player. “When I uncovered the amounts at the very end, I had to confirm with them that I was a winner. As soon as they confirmed, I jumped for joy!”

The player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim the big prize. He chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $1.3 million, rather than annuity payments for the full amount. With his winnings, he plans to invest for his children’s future.

Players have won more than $54 million playing Diamond Dazzler, which launched in December 2017. Each $20 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $1 million. More than $47 million in prizes remain, including one $2 million top prize, 7 $10,000 prizes, 14 $5,000 prizes, and 23 $2,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2019, Lottery players won more than $1.2 billion playing instant games.