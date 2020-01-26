Muskegon Polar Plunge raises $130,000 for Special Olympics Michigan

MUSKEGON, Mich. – More than 500 participants braved the cold at Muskegon Lake to raise $130,000 for Special Olympics Michigan.

It was one of three events Polar Plunge held across the state Saturday -- the others being in Jackson and Brighton.

The largest of the three events was the one in Muskegon where nearly 550 participants raised a record-breaking $130,000, besting the 2019 Muskegon Polar Plunge by $20,000.

The estimated high temperature in Muskegon was 37 degrees Saturday.

There are 30 Polar Plunges scheduled across Michigan this winter estimated to bring in more than $1 million. The funds will be used to provide year-round sports training, competitions, and inclusive health and school programs free of charge to children and adults with intellectual disabilities in Michigan.

For a complete list of the upcoming Polar Plunge events in Ann Arbor, Detroit, Walled Lake and the rest of the state, visit the official website here.