Parents protest Grosse Pointe School Board meeting over decision to downsize

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. – There were about 70 parents and children protesting outside the Grosse Pointe School Board meeting, asking the board to put the brakes on a downsizing plan for the district.

Since January of 2019 there have been dozens of work sessions and town hall meetings regarding the downsizing. The final decision has the district closing two elementary schools and moving fifth-grade students to middle school instead of elementary school, and other structural changes.

The administration said declining enrollment means the changes are necessary to keep the district solvent.

“We started this ‘Save Our Schools’ campaign because there’s a lot of people who disagree with the process for different reasons,” parent Lauren Nowicki said.

Monday night’s protest focused on the decision to move fifth-grade students out of elementary school.

“We’re talking about it as a topic everyday, we’re all concerned with what’s going to happen,” Denise Nasiou said.

Her fourth-grade daughter is in the Magnet Program for Gifted Children, which will also see changes. The school board and administration is moving forward with all the proposed changes, which will take effect in the 2020-21 school year.