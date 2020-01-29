Trial ordered for Southfield woman charged with murder of pregnant U of M-Dearborn student-athlete

DETROIT – A Southfield woman who is charged with killing a pregnant University of Michigan-Dearborn student-athlete will stand trial.

Gabrielle Brantley, 24, is scheduled to stand trial early next month for the murder of Kabria Arnold, 20. Brantley was charged with first-degree premeditated murder, assault on a pregnant woman (intentionally causing a miscarriage) and two counts of felony firearms Nov. 18.

Gabrielle Marie Brantley (WDIV)

A 28-year-old man was also taken into custody November in connection with the murder, but no charges were announced.

Arnold was found shot to death Nov. 10 at Bentler and Pilgrim streets. She was found with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

She was pregnant and was studying to become a nurse while also playing softball for the university.