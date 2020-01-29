Woman sentenced to prison in connection with 2016 drunken driving crash that killed man in Eastpointe

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A Royal Oak woman is headed to prison in connection with a 2016 drunken driving crash that killed a man in Eastpointe.

"No matter what amount of time I give you, I can never, it’s never going to restore a life back. It’s never going to bring the life back,” the judge said to Jenell Bailey.

Bailey was in court for sentencing Wednesday. Police said Bailey was driving drunk on June 8, 2016, when she struck a vehicle driven by Pavlos Dion at Gratiot Avenue and Chesterfield Avenue in Eastpointe, killing Dion.

The incident was not Bailey’s first driving under the influence case, officials said.

She was charged with second-degree murder, DUI and operating while license suspended causing death in connection with the crash that killed Dion.

Dion, of Fraser, was 47 when he was killed.

Bailey was found guilty of all charges and four years later, after multiple court hearings and appeals, she learned her sentence.

Before her sentence was handed down, Bailey’s son, Anthony Collier, and Bailey addressed the court.

“Nobody wins right now. Everybody is at a loss. Your family lost a family member and physically, we’re losing a family member, as well,” Collier said.

Bailey apologized.

“First, I would like to apologize to the family and friends of Mr. Dion, as well as to my family and friends. This tragedy affected many lives and I apologized for the pain I caused,” she said.

Bailey was sentenced to 17-40 years in prison.

Below is a report from the time of the crash: