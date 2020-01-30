Officials: Detroit man used drugs to lure at least 6 women with addictions into prostitution

DETROIT – A Detroit man pleaded guilty Wednesday to using drugs to lure women into prostitution, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Officials said Jhamall K. McGaughy, 37, would give drugs, including heroin and crack cocaine, to women who had drug addictions. After giving them the drugs, he would make them work as prostitutes to earn money to buy more drugs from him, authorities said.

Authorities said McGaughy kept the victims on the edge of withdraw symptoms so they would have to work to get drugs from him. He is also accused of using force against the women if they tried to buy drugs from other people.

McGaughy allegedly conspired with others to coerce at least six women into prostitution in the Detroit area.

McGaughy’s plea agreement guarantees he will spend a minimum of 10 years in prison, officials said. He will be sentenced May 5.