Police: 2 women shoot each other on Stout Street in Detroit
Police say 71-year-old woman, 55-year-old woman exchange gunfire
DETROIT – Two women were at a hospital Friday morning after shooting at each other, Detroit police said.
The shots were fired on Stout Street near Evergreen and Fenkell roads on the city’s west side. One woman, 71, is in critical condition. The other woman, 55, is in stable condition.
Detroit police are investigating and trying to figure how and why this shooting happened. Police said the believe the women are neighbors.
