Stolen truck with snow plow used to break into Melvindale gas station

MELVINDALE, Mich. – Police are investigating after a stolen truck with a snow plow on it was used to break into a Mobil gas station near Oakwood and Schaefer in Melvindale.

Early Thursday morning at the Mobil gas station a couple men arrived in the truck. On their first attempt to get inside they barely knocked the doors off the hinges. With one of the doors not fully open, one of the men reached through to unlock it, which is when broken glass fell on him.

Watch surveillance video below.

When that wasn’t enough, the two men put the vehicle in reverse and barreled through the front of the gas station.

“Not too bright at all, these guys didn’t know what they were doing. They almost hit the propane tank trying to smash into the gas station,” Mohamad Akhdar said.

Akhdar runs the gas station. He said they found out about the attempted robbery just after 3 a.m.

“We found the cops here and found the gas station, as you can see, smashed in,” Akhdar said. “They could have almost brought down the whole building if they kept going, but thankfully they didn’t.”

The men didn’t get the ATM they were trying to steal. Instead they left with nothing.

Akhdar hopes the surveillance video will help police locate them.

“Thankfully no one was hurt. Thankfully nothing was robbed, but it’s still frustrating the damages that we got to deal with right now and I just hope the police somehow catch these people,” Akhdar said.