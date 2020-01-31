30ºF

Fourth possible case of coronavirus in Michigan comes back negative

Other possible cases being investigated nationwide

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Understand: What is the coronavirus?
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – The fourth possible case of coronavirus in Michigan has come back negative, according to the Washtenaw County Health Department.

On Monday state health officials announced the test results on three possible cases of coronavirus in Michigan returned negative. At that time the fourth case was being investigated.

