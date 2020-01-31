Fourth possible case of coronavirus in Michigan comes back negative

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – The fourth possible case of coronavirus in Michigan has come back negative, according to the Washtenaw County Health Department.

On Monday state health officials announced the test results on three possible cases of coronavirus in Michigan returned negative. At that time the fourth case was being investigated.

Read: Third suspected case of coronavirus in Washtenaw County comes back negative

Read more: Test results of 3 possible Michigan coronavirus cases return negative