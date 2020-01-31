Michigan Rep. Rebekah Warren facing ‘super drunk’ charge after hitting guardrail, failing sobriety tests, police say

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – Auburn Hills Police said Michigan Rep. Rebekah Warren was “super drunk” behind the wheel last month.

Police released the dash cam video of her arrest.

The video is timestamped for Dec. 26, 2019 at 11:24 p.m. Police said Warren was swerving in and out of lanes on I-75. She even cut off another driver, police said, before crashing into a guardrail.

Warren kept going, ignoring police sirens and lights. She didn’t pull over until 11:27 p.m.

The video showed an officer walking up to the car and questioning Warren.

“Is there any alcohol in the vehicle by chance? Nothing like that?” the officer said.

The officer then asked Warren to get out of the car.

“What’s your name?" the officer said.

“Rebekah,” Warren said.

“Are you the owner of the vehicle?” the officer asked.

“I am,” Warren said.

During the questioning period, Warren had some questions of her own.

“Who are all of these people?” she asked.

The officer said they were his partners.

“Your friends?” Warren asked.

“Yeah, my friends,” the officer said.

“OK. I’m curious, you asked my name -- what’s your name? My name is Rebekah,” Warren said.

The officer said his name was John. He then asked Warren to follow some demands, like following his finger with her eyes and walking a straight line. When the officer asked her to take a breathalyzer test, she refused. He then arrested Warren.

Warren is charged with operating while intoxicated -- high BAC.