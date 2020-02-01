Coronavirus declared a public health emergency by the US

WASHINGTON – The US Department of Health and Human Services has announced the coronavirus is now a public health emergency.

China is reporting that the death toll has risen to 259 with more than 11,700 confirmed cases. The US is imposing a travel ban on any foreign nationals who have been in China in the past two weeks.

On Friday, the third case was confirmed in California bringing the US total to seven.

