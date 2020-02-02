Detroit Pistons Dance Team makes dream come true for girl battling cancer

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons Dance Team helped give a first-grade girl a memorable experience Friday.

Payton Huskey is battling cancer who loves to dance and the Dance Team brought brought her to Little Ceasars Arena to show her the ropes.

As the Dance Team practiced its routines, Payton -- joined with her mom, dad and sister -- sat courtside and loved every second.

“She loves to dance,” said Greg Huskey. “Every time she’s out of treatment, shes goes at least once a week.”

Payton didn’t get the chance to dance much during the last 13 months. In December 2018, Payton was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma. Since then, she’s had five rounds of chemotherapy, surgery, eight rounds of antibody therapy and plans to start radiation therapy soon.

But through it all, she hasn’t lost her smile. That smile grew when she got to meet the Dance Team.

The whole experience was made possible through the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Pistons Dance director, Natalie Miramontez.

“It’s making her day. It’s making our day,” Miramontez said. “We love seeing her smile. She’s so happy and positive.”

Before the game, the dancers taught everything Payton needed to know and once game-time hit, the real show was on the sidelines as Payton danced her heart out.

You can watch the full story above.