Bloomfield Township police investigate Peeping Tom report on Spinningwheel Lane

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich – Bloomfield Township police responded to a call Jan. 31 at about 10 p.m. about a Peeping Tom in the 2000 block of South Spinningwheel Lane.

The victim told police he received a motion alert on his home security camera at 9:30 p.m. Jan. 31, capturing a thin male walking along the side of the victim’s house toward the backyard. Police said the camera captured the suspect looking into the kitchen window then retreat behind a tree in the victim’s backyard.

The suspect fled when the victim’s dog began barking.

The man told police the same suspect was seen in his yard Jan. 30 at about 9:30 p.m.

Police used a K-9 unit and attempted to track with no results.

The case is currently under investigation.

If you have any information, call Bloomfield Township police at 248-433-7755.