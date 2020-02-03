Roseville residents unhappy with plans for medical marijuana center across street in Warren

WARREN, Mich. – Roseville residents in the area of 11 Mile and Hayes roads are unhappy with plans to create a medical marijuana center across the street in Warren.

Roseville officials said they weren’t notified of the plans to create s medical marijuana processing and provisioning center, even though a residential street in Roseville is right across from the planned site in Warren, according to authorities.

The Roseville city attorney has put Warren officials on notice, claiming they Roseville wasn’t made aware of plans for the property, which they should have been, by law.

Officials in Roseville don’t want the center build so close to a neighborhood.

"The city of Roseville objects to the development of the medical marijuana provisioning center less than 150 feet from the residential neighborhood directly across the street from Subject Parcel.

Warren has a City Council meeting about the issue Monday night, and members have many questions about how the situation was handled and whether appropriate legal actions were taken.