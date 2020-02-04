Police: Man, woman max out credit card opened in name of elderly Bloomfield Township resident

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are searching for a man and a woman who opened a credit card in the name of an elderly Bloomfield Township resident and immediately made enough purchases to max out the card, according to officials.

The pair walked into a Bloomfield Township store on Telegraph Road on Jan. 22 and opened the credit account, authorities said.

They immediately made purchases and maxed out the available credit of over $10,000, police said.

Officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man and woman.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bloomfield Township police at 248-433-7755.