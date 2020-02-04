WATCH: Sen. Debbie Stabenow speaks to Local 4 ahead of President Trump’s State of the Union address

DETROIT – Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow and her guest, Andrea Ward Pietrowsky spoke with Local 4′s Priya Mann ahead of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

Pietrowsky is from Grosse Pointe Woods. She’s the mother of a young girl named Louisa, who was born with a rare and severe heart condition called Hypoplastic Left Heart Sydrome (HLHS). Pietrowsky is an advocate for the Affordable Care Act (ACA), lower prescription drug prices and medicaid expansion through Little Lobbyists.