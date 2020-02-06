EPA asked to investigate Detroit’s Marathon Refinery after leak last year

DETROIT – The Environmental Protection Agency has been asked to investigate the Marathon Refinery in Detroit.

A request for the agency to step in comes from the U.S. House Subcommittee on Environment after a chemical release at the plant in September 2019.

That release was a vapor leak that sent two workers to the hospital and closed roads around the refinery.

According to Marathon the oil vapor cloud did not pose a danger to the public.

“I think it’s really important fro folks to know can’t allow corporate polluters to be responsible for the information. We have to allow the federal and state government to do the testing themselves,” Rep. Rashida Tlaib said.