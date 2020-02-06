Gov. Whitmer releases 2021 Michigan budget plan: Here’s what’s included

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has released her proposed 2021 state budget recommendation.

The budget recommendation totals $61.9 billion, up 3.9 percent from the current fiscal year 2020 budget. It includes a general fund total of $11 billion (up 5.8 percent) and a school aid fund total of $15.9 billion (up 4.9 percent).

“This is a thoughtful budget that focuses on increased funding for education and skill development, providing for the health and needs of working families, and protecting Michigan’s water,” said Gov. Whitmer. “Our future depends on making strong investments in these core priorities, and while we cannot correct decades of underfunding overnight, particularly in the area of education, this budget builds on last year’s budget to provide additional funding in these critical areas.”

Here are some of the key inclusions of the 2021 budget proposal:

Education and skills:

The school aid fund includes a base funding increase of $150 to $225 per pupil, which equates to $8,336 per pupil for districts at the minimum and $8,679 per pupil for districts at the maximum, reducing the gap between the highest and lowest funded districts to $343 per pupil. Study: Michigan in bottom 5 for equitable school funding

$35 million for the Michigan Reconnect program to provide a tuition-free pathway for adults looking to upskill and earn a postsecondary certificate or associate degree.

$27.9 million for the Going Pro program to support job training grants to businesses to support training for current and new employees in high-demand, skilled trades industries.

Health:

$27 million to expand access to childcare for families by increasing the income limit from 130% to 150% of the federal poverty level, expanding childcare services to an estimated 5,900 children.

$12.3 million to expand response to the opioid crisis and assist families and communities with this continued epidemic.

$10 million for a Lead Poisoning Prevention Fund to protect Michigan families from lead in their homes.

Funding for paid parental leave to provide state employees up to 12 weeks paid leave if they are the parent of a newborn or newly adopted child.

Environment:

$40 million for local climate resilient infrastructure grants for local units of government to help plan for and prevent the negative impacts of Michigan’s changing climate conditions like high water levels.

$40 million in grants to school districts for infrastructure upgrades to ensure students have healthy learning environments.

$15 million for the Pure Michigan program, with an invitation for the tourism industry to contribute additional funding to support the campaign.

