Repeated sex offender since 1985 charged in indecent exposure incident at Twelve Oaks Mall, police say

NOVI, Mich. – Daniel Lawrence Frescura was charged with indecent exposure Tuesday after allegedly exposing himself to a customer at Twelve Oaks Mall.

According to authorities, Frescura went into a dressing room, left the door open and waited for someone to find him. Police said a customer took a photo of him and showed it to police, who were able to take him into custody.

Frescura has a record of multiple indecent exposure arrests, convictions and guilty pleas dating back to 1985.

He is expected to return to court Wednesday.