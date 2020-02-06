28ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

28ºF

Local News

Repeated sex offender since 1985 charged in indecent exposure incident at Twelve Oaks Mall, police say

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Crime, Novi, Novi Police Department, Twelve Oaks, Twelve Oaks Mall, Oakland County, Daniel Frescura, Daniel Lawrence Frescura, Indecent Exposure, Repeat Offender
Daniel Lawrence Frescura
Daniel Lawrence Frescura (WDIV)

NOVI, Mich. – Daniel Lawrence Frescura was charged with indecent exposure Tuesday after allegedly exposing himself to a customer at Twelve Oaks Mall.

According to authorities, Frescura went into a dressing room, left the door open and waited for someone to find him. Police said a customer took a photo of him and showed it to police, who were able to take him into custody.

Frescura has a record of multiple indecent exposure arrests, convictions and guilty pleas dating back to 1985.

He is expected to return to court Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: