WATCH LIVE: Whitmer’s 2021 Michigan budget plan to be outlined

LANSING, Mich. – We are expecting to learn more about Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s fiscal year 2021 Executive Budget Recommendation on Thursday.

State Budget Director Chris Kolb will outline the governor’s budget recommendation during to a joint session of the House and Senate Appropriations Committees. The session is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Whitmer delivered her second State of the State address last week. Her speech focused on roads, public education, jobs, the economy, health care and more. She introduced a plan to fix Michigan roads without increasing the gas tax.

