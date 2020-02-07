Ford moves Jim Farley to COO as Hinrichs retires

DEARBORN, Mich. – Ford Motor Company announced Friday that Jim Farley has been named chief operating officer.

Ford also said Joe Hinrichs is retiring as Ford’s president of automotive after 19-year career with the automaker.

Farley, 57, joined Ford in 2007 as global head of marketing and sales. He went on to lead Lincoln, Ford South America, Ford of Europe and all Ford global markets in successive roles. Since April, Farley has led Ford’s New Businesses, Technology and Strategy team.

“Jim Farley is the right person to take on this important new role,” said Jim Hackett, Ford president and CEO. “Jim’s passion for great vehicles and his intense drive for results are well known. He has also developed into a transformational leader with the imagination and foresight to help lead Ford into the future.”

In a news release, Hackett had this to say about Hinrichs:

“I thank Joe for his tremendous leadership over the past two decades,” Hackett said. “Joe was instrumental to Ford’s ability to survive the Great Recession a decade ago without bankruptcy or taxpayer bailout, and successfully headed Ford’s operations in Asia Pacific and North America. Most recently, Joe oversaw our global portfolio of iconic vehicles, helped forge a long-term, mutually beneficial relationship with the UAW, and was regularly sought out as an authority and promoter of smart global trade.”

Ford also announced that Hau Thai-Tang, chief product development and purchasing officer, will take on an expanded role reporting to Jim Farley. Thai-Tang, 53, will continue to lead Product Development and Purchasing, while adding responsibility for Enterprise Product Line Management and connectivity.

“Hau will be the primary architect as we bring together the vehicle architecture and software stack to create products, services and experiences our customers will love,” Hackett said. “We are moving forward with an integrated approach to vehicles and connected services, all anchored in an obsession for the customer, great design and a commitment to strong returns."

All the changes announced will be effective March 1.