National Wear Red Day promotes awareness of heart disease in women

DETROIT – A lot of people dressed in red Friday for a good cause.

It’s National Wear Red Day and Americans across the country are using today to raise awareness of heart disease in women. More adults die of cardiovascular disease than cancer worldwide.

And in women, the warning signs may not be what you think. You can also show your support for women’s heart health by attending the Detroit Go Red for Women luncheon.

The event is Friday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. at Little Caesars Arena. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be delivering the keynote address and Local 4′s Kimberly Gill will be the emcee.

