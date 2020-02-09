GM issues recall for its most popular brands

DETROIT – General Motors is recalling thousands of trucks for a second time because an initial fix did not work. The automaker is recalling more than 160,000 2019 Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra vehicles after a previous recall to fix stability control and anti-lock brakes.

New software installed can turn off the power brake assist. GM says it has happened in about 1% of the cars that received the software.

No injuries or crashes from the problem have been reported.