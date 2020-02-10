Detroit police chief James Craig hosts 4th annual Senior Cupid Ball

DETROIT – Police chief James Craig hosted the 4th annual Senior Cupid Ball Saturday at the Roostertail on Detroit’s east side.

The Senior Cupid Ball started as an event for Detroit’s senior women, but has become so popular that senior men were invited for Saturday’s event.

The event is to thank the seniors for supporting the Detroit Police Department and to show Detroit’s seniors how valuable they are to the community.

“It was a way to bring out, initially, senior women who live alone -- or are alone -- and to let them know they are not forgotten,” Craig said.

According to Craig, hundreds of seniors were turned away Saturday because the event reached capacity and that the Senior Cupid Ball will be ready for a much larger attendance.