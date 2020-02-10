Detroit searching for artists to work on mural that would be largest in city’s history

DETROIT – Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the city of Detroit teamed up on an art project that would be one of the largest in the city’s history and they’re looking for artists all over the world to get the job done.

To Rochelle Riley, Detroit’s new director of arts and culture, 1,500 feet of wall looks like a blank canvas.

“One of the things that Detroit is known for around the world are our murals and one of the things I’m doing is making sure I teach people the difference between murals and graffiti. This is murals,” Riley said.

The search is on for artists to paint the mural. A global open call for artists to beautify the area begins Friday. The area that is going to be painted is right behind the Jefferson Assembly Plant. Riley hopes that someone from Detroit will be awarded the job.

“I would be thrilled. As a matter of fact, I want people to know that some of our muralists are known around the world and are some of the best in the world and for a Detroiter to be apart of the team is not only likely but I can’t imagine it not happening,” Riley said.

Riley is just one of the members on the selection committee for the paid mural project. The work will be done by either artists or teams of artists, but the community’s input is needed too.

The selection committee will choose an artist or team by June 1, with the project expected to be completed by late October.