VIDEO: Dearborn police seek information after cyclist critically injured in hit-and-run

DEARBORN, Mich. – A 51-year-old man is in critical condition at Dearborn Beaumont Hospital after a hit-and-run Saturday.

According to authorities, the victim was riding on the shoulder of Warren Avenue, near Payne Street, just after 5:30 p.m. when a vehicle struck him. Police said that vehicle failed to stop and fled the scene.

“The Dearborn Police Department will aggressively investigate this incident," said police chief Ronald Haddad. “We extend our support to the victim and his family during this difficult time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.