Wayne County Judge David Parrott charged with domestic violence, assault and battery

ROMULUS, Mich. – Wayne County Judge David Parrott was on the other side of the bench Monday, facing charges of domestic violence and assault and battery.

Parrott, 59, usually handles cases like the one he’s charged in at 34th District Court in Romulus. Prosecutors said he was involved in an incident this weekend with a live-in partner.

Parrott was arraigned at the Plymouth Canton Courthouse because when he was scheduled to be arraigned, his staff asked to be disqualified.

He’s charged with domestic violence and misdemeanor assault and battery.

Van Buren Township police said they arrested Parrott at his home after receiving a call Saturday night from his domestic partner -- a 55-year-old woman.

When officers arrived, the woman told them Parrott had assaulted her, giving her a bump on the head, a cut on her right hand and pain on her tailbone, according to authorities.

Judge James Plakas entered a not guilty plea and asked Parrott if he had any weapons.

“I have a Savage Side By Side 12-gauge shotgun, two .22 rifles, a .44 magnum pistol,” Parrott said.

He’s required to turn over all of his guns to the Van Buren Police Department. He’s not allowed to drink alcohol and must wear an alcohol-monitoring device, police said.

This is the second time Parrott has been arrested in the last 14 months, officials said. Manistee, Michigan, police arrested Parrott on Christmas Day in 2018 on drunken driving charges, but the case is still pending, authorities said.

Officials did a blood draw, but police won’t give the blood alcohol reading. The case is in the Michigan Court of Appeals.

A probable cause conference was scheduled for the end of the month.