Anya Marina performs in Royal Oak with comedian Nikki Glaser during ‘Bang It Out’ tour

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Musician Anya Marina and comedian Andrew Collin opened for comedian Nikki Glaser on her “Bang It Out” tour in Royal Oak on Saturday.

The trio made two stops in Michigan. On Friday they were in Grand Rapids and on Saturday they were at the Royal Oak Music Theatre for a sold out show.

Anya Marina opens for Nikki Glaser at the Royal Oak Music Theatre on Feb. 8, 2020. (Kayla Clarke/WDIV)

Overall, the show flowed smoothly and the audience seemed to enjoy every second of it. Marina’s set was a smooth way to warm up the crowd and extremely enjoyable. Collin went up after Marina and easily held the crowd’s attention.

Marina performed her cover of Taylor Swift’s “The Man.” Glaser said near the beginning of her set that she was the one who asked Marina to learn that song.

This was Glaser’s first theater tour. It kicked off on Jan. 24 in Boston.

“So many cities. All new material. Meet and greets! God I’m excited. Get tickets to the #bangitouttour at my NEW website now bc they’re moving quick. Second shows added in St. Louis, NY, and Boston! It’s going to be so fun and I hope you can go! Note: @taylorswift WILL be played before and after (and possibly during),” Glaser wrote in a Facebook post.

The trio did a dance to “The Man” at the end of the show. They seem to be having a lot of fun together on this tour and that vibe was felt throughout the entire show.

Listen to Marina’s cover of “The Man” below:

Listen to Marina’s song “Dynamite” below:

Listen to Marina’s song “Notice Me” below:

Listen to Marina’s song “You Are Invisible” below: