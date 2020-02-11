32ºF

Michigan Free Fishing Weekend: Enjoy 3 days of fishing without a license

Recreation Passports not required to access state parks

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

(iStock/Natali_ua)

DETROIT – Enjoy three days of fishing this weekend even if you don’t have a fishing license.

Michigan hosts two Free Fishing Weekends each year. This winter’s includes Saturday, Sunday and Monday because the Department of Natural Resources is moving to a new system, so fishing licenses can’t be purchased during that time.

Additionally, Recreation Passports are not needed to enter state parks during the weekend and Monday.

MORE: Recreation Passport price to increase for first time in 7 years

All other rules and regulations apply.

Normally, a yearly fishing license is required to catch fish in Michigan waters. Licenses can be purchased here.

