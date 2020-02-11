Teens facing felony charges after trashing Eastpointe church, police say

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A church in Eastpointe is in need of major repair work, and three teenagers are facing felony charges in connection with the vandalism.

Two of the charged teens are just 13 years old.

Officials with Northeast Church of Christ didn’t want to talk to Local 4 on camera, but police said three teens broke into the youth center Monday.

They started in the main office and broke some glass and ripped up some books. They then threw them on the floor. Most of the damage happened inside, police said.

Lt. Dave Ernatt, with Eastpointe Police, said that from there, the teens ransacked the kitchen and knocked over some boxes of food. Finally, they entered the church’s bathroom.

“Well that is sort of odd. They probably figured that it was closed and nobody around for the evening, and what they thought they were going to get out of there, I have no idea," Ernatt said.

Two 13 year old teens were arrested at the scene. All three teens are charged with felonies.

“Two of the subjects that were arrested at the scene. One male juvenile, one female juvenile are 13 years old. The third subject is 16," Ernatt said. “Breaking and entering of a building to commit a crime and commit damage, that’s a felony charge."