Oakland University supports classes to help parents in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. – Parents often say they wish there was a class to help teach parents what to expect when you have a child and now that class exists.

“We’re trying to put together a whole host of strategies through policies, environments and direct programs that just make it easier for people to live a healthy lifestyle,” Oakland University professor Jennifer Lucorelli said.

As part of that initiative the Pontiac Parent University offers free workshops and classes for any parent who has a child in the Pontiac school district.

“We’re really working to empower parents to be involved in their child’s education,” coordinator Paola Nkwuzor said.

On Feb. 26, Pontiac Parent University will be hosting a cooking class at Pontiac Middle School, which will focus on nutritional cooking. That class aims to teach parents how to make healthy and tasty meals that a family can enjoy on a budget.

Parent University is just one of dozens of things that Oakland University is supporting in the Pontiac community. They’ve also hosted produce markets and physical activity programs that help promote fitness.

Parents are also encouraged to attend a full course of cooking classes that will go from March to April.